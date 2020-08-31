Senior Logistics Jobs in London – Progression for Senior Leaders During a Challenging Economic Climate.

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- London is the epicentre of technological change within Europe, transforming the landscape for many other cities worldwide to follow. However, the city and many others in the UK including Manchester and Birmingham have experienced severe disruption due to this change in the traditional services. The migration to customised manufacturing, the physical internet and crowd sharing have caused the logistics industry to have to adapt at a rapid rate, adjusting to new customer expectations and differing business models which go against the traditional wavelength of the industry. This challenging time is also an exciting time to join London's logistics workforce, particularly for the chance to enhance skills involving new technology and to learn about new market entrants.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global, have a global recruitment perspective paired with expert local London knowledge to provide hiring without borders, ensuring ambitious professionals can develop their careers with outstanding logistics companies. The firm's team of 750+ dedicated consultants are trained in the latest in recruitment technology to establish fast, secure recruitment for individuals hoping to progress their logistics career. DSJ Global have redefined recruitment procedures to support talent acquisition during the COVID-19 pandemic. These adaptations have involved moving towards remote onboarding processes such as virtual interviews. The firm has a strong ethical standpoint to ensure candidates and DSJ Global employees are complying with social distancing measures wherever possible.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the procurement and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



The logistics industry is of great importance to the UK's economic market. It has been estimated that by the year 2023, the market will experience growth of £15.5tn and an annual movement of 54.5bn tonnes of goods. This enormous growth proves the innovative and exciting nature of the industry. 2020 is a challenging but rewarding year to either join the logistics workforce in London or to progress further in your successes in the sector.



Ambitious problem solvers, quick thinkers and bright minds are highly sought after in the logistics industry in London, with companies of all sizes from small agile start-ups to large successful corporations, searching for the resilient teams of individuals. The necessity of flexible teams within the logistics workforce is of great importance as it provides companies with confidence that the turbulent current market and economy can be managed. DSJ Global have invested in a network of talented professionals working with dedicated consultants providing around the clock remote support for prospective job candidates and current corporate clients. Roles in the logistics sector are varied with huge potential for career growth from head of site supply chain to operations manager, director of logistics and packaging design engineer, to name a small selection.



DSJ Global are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. Meaning their network of trained professionals reaches every corner of UK and the world. DSJ Global have a solid outlook on providing and nurturing professional contacts ensuring they stay informed and up to date with news, resources and insight into the sector. Doing so will develop a positive attitude towards flexible business models which are so necessary during a time such as the pandemic and unstable economic markets.



To find out more information about logistics and procurement recruiters UK visit https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global offers specialist and insightful support to organisations and candidates who expect more from the recruitment process. The firm is committed to making connections between businesses and talent that offer both the opportunity to thrive.