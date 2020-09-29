Senior Procurement Careers in Deutschland

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Building a network of long lasting relationships in the procurement industry is vitally important when developing supply chain management which will be able to withstand challenging situations. The industry is transforming alongside the advances in technology such as artificial intelligence and automation which has led industry professionals to have to adapt to the changes with speed. Germany is the largest economy in Europe, making it a phenomenal location to either further your procurement career. The opportunities are vast due to the accelerated growth of the industry in recent years. It has been reported by CIPS that companies in Germany spend more than 70% of their revenue on procurement, it is a rapidly growing sector with an increasing level of career opportunity. Procurement careers also provide a positive moral standing as you could be working towards outlawing modern slavery or sourcing ethical materials. The potential to make a significant different in the world's socioeconomic environment is very possible.



Companies are provided with a large incentive to invest in procurement professionals as they will provide a service which will optimise their outgoings and ensure a high profit turnover, something every business owner and manager would like to see. DSJ Global were established in 2008 and have been working since then to create a network of one million mid-to-senior level professionals across 60+ countries. The firm has a team of on the ball consultants based in 11+ offices worldwide who are highly skilled in the recruitment processes and challenge themselves daily to achieve and exceed their targets. With training opportunities undertaken by each consultant they are experts in their chosen field and have knowledge of the most up to date recruitment technology to ensure fast, efficient hiring decisions are made. DSJ Global's aim is to provide companies with peace of mind when it comes to their biggest issue: talent acquisition. The firm provides permanent, contract and multi-hire hiring solutions to a worldwide client database.



DSJ Global's worldwide perspective has allowed them to develop a team of passionate recruitment experts who are invested in their client's success from the initial interview to the final acceptance of an offer. It is a hugely exciting time to develop your career in the procurement industry in Germany, and as aging professionals are reaching retirement age the sector is in search for the individuals who will replace them. Job opportunities are available from Berlin to Hamburg and Frankfurt to Munich, DSJ Global have unrivalled insight into the turbulent nature of the industry with knowledge spanning companies of all sizes from agile startups to global powerhouses. The next step in your procurement career could be the director of indirect procurement, senior director of global planning, senior buyer and country procurement manager. DSJ Global have adapted their onboarding processes to suit the social distancing measures in place in Germany, providing remote interviews and introductory methods to ensure the safety of candidates and clients while enabling smooth transitions for the new starters.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



