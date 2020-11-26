Senior Procurement Careers in Deutschland – A Tight Talentpool for the Right Professionals in the Industry

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- Senior procurement professionals lead the way in ensuring vital projects are brought into place which make a huge difference to the world around us. This can include sourcing raw materials, to managing services, contracts and relationships with suppliers. The procurement industry is complex and therefore requires professionals who are focused, flexible and organised to ensure companies are able to operate in a profitable as well as ethical manner. Many companies rely on their procurement workforce and can spend more than 70% of their revenue on the service, reported by the Chartered Insitute of Procurement & Supply (CIPs). This huge percentage is because a skilled procurement team can work to reduced a company's purchasing cost base by eight to 12%, according to Klaus Neauhas, partner at Bain. The talent pool for senior procurement professionals is extremely tight, professionals are needed who can manage digital transformations in a fast-paced environement with accuracy and efficiency. Roles are available through DSJ Global across Germany from Berlin to Hamburg, Cologne to Frankfurt and further.



Founded in 2008, DSJ Global has been working around the clock for over a decade to provide bespoke recruitment solutions to candidates and clients in procurement, logistics and supply chain roles and technical operations. Germany has the largest economy in Europe and is the centre of Europe-wide distribution with access to a huge number of consumers which increases every year. DSJ Global have a team of 750+ employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations worldwide and have built a network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals to ensure their clients are aware of incoming risks and market updates when using DSJ Global's service. The firm is part of the Phaidon International group making them the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. Amongst the companies DSJ Global work with are agile start-ups and global powerhouses which allows their candidates a vast range of company cultures to decide from when figuring out their dream job location. DSJ Global invests heavily in the commitment to training their consultants meaning they use the best-in-class recruitment technology to provide optimal and efficient results every single time.



Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: global category manager – facility management and energy, senior digital procurement manager – P2P advisor, global supply manager – PCBA, strategic sourcing manager – indirects, category manager – logistics and transportation, production manager, UK procurement manager and global lead buyer – IT software and services. DSJ Global are experts in sourcing talent for niche senior procurement roles. The firm have worked hard to build a network of mid-to-senior professionals equating to over one million globally.



DSJ Global are keen to continue conversations surrounding adapting our work-life balances to suit the new culture of work that we have entered into due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important to emphasise the importance of a balanced work-life ratio to increase wellbeing as well as productivity. The firm are dedicated to giving guidance and advice on topics such as these and have created a report detailing ways employers can do so. It covers the historical perspective and approaches to restore a balance while considering the long-lasting effect on the wider world. Get in touch today to read this whitepaper or to find out how to define your next career move or source the right talent for your business.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the procurement sectors and help them secure top talent."



