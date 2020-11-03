Senior Procurement Careers in Deutschland – In High Demand Due to Increases in Technology and the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- Procurement professionals work extremely hard to navigate areas of need across the world, from helping to outlaw modern slavery to sourcing ethical materials. The opportunity to delve deeper into a career which makes immense positive impacts in the world is just around the corner with the support of DSJ Global and their passionate consultants. Germany is a procurement powerhouse in Europe and has seen as increased search for highly talented individuals who can continue to drive the country towards success, despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19 and rapid increases in technology throughout 2020. Hiring managers in the industry are looking for bright-minded, effective individuals who can use grasp innovative changes and create an efficient outcome for companies of all sizes across the country from agile start-ups to world leading organisations. CIPS reportde that companies can spend more than 70% of their revenue on procurement, a huge percentage of their overall costings over the course of a year. By ensuring this cost has been made effectively, these companies can reduce their cost base to save billions. DSJ Global are committed to ensuring their clients and candidates are supported through every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the procurement sectors and help them secure top talent."



DSJ Global was established in 2008 and since then has built an prosperous recruitment firm providing bespoke recruitment solutions to logistics, supply chain, procurement and technical operations companies. DSJ Global have 12+ office locations worldwide with 750+ employees and consultants who receive regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technical to ensure they are producing optimal results for their clients and candidates. The firm are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group, meaning they are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations. DSJ Global can offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide range of specialist sectors and offer a plethora of services. These services include using their impressive network of one million mid-to-senior professionals to enhance their local and global knowledge of the markets. With 2020 being a year of continual disruption the firm have made it their priority to inform and educate their candidates and clients on every risk which can be suitably avoided.



As the Fourth Industrial revolution is creating waves through the procurement industry it is also providing a platform for industrial professionals to advance their skills and take on managerial roles to ensure Germany's economy stays in the black and out of the red. Jobs currently available through DSJ Global include: global procurement manager – indirect services, global category lead – facilities, senior sourcing manager – indirect, procurement manager, head of procurement, strategic sourcing manager and project buyer to name just a few. Roles are available in a plethora of cities across Germany from Berlin to Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. Get in touch today to find out how DSJ Global's team of passionate consultants can help you further your procurement career with speed, precision and optimal results.



