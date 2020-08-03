Senior Procurement Careers in Deutschland – Opportunities Across the Spectrum

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- Procurement professionals have a lot to contribute to the modern world, particularly given the progress of the global pandemic and the impact this has had on logistics and supply chains. DSJ Global DE partners with talented people at senior levels across the industry and throughout Germany, including in major cities such as Berlin and Frankfurt, Cologne, Hamburg and Munich. The firm has a wealth of expertise in supporting the development of senior procurement careers in Deutschland and in ensuring that businesses are able to recruit people at all levels.



Procurement has a huge impact on businesses. It can be responsible for up to 70% of business spending and the right team can significantly reduce a company's purchasing costs. As a result, team building in this area is essential, especially with respect to senior procurement professionals. Those with procurement expertise have the potential to reduce business spend substantially and this can have a positive impact right across an enterprise. Recruitment can often seem like a challenge to the organisations looking for those people with the right experience and skillset to make positive change happen. Most businesses are very aware of the obstacles that they face when it comes to finding, developing and retaining procurement talent in order to secure the future of the business.



DSJ Global DE has a great deal of insight into these challenges and partners with a broad spectrum of businesses to ensure that they feel more manageable. The firm invests in its own consultants, optimising training and access to technology to ensure that they are able to deliver the most effective and knowledgeable service to companies and individuals who want to evolve and grow in this area. As a result, DSJ Global DE consultants are specialists and have the talent and resources to ensure that the right connections can be made.



There are opportunities in procurement for individuals at all levels but senior professionals are particularly in demand. Given the impact of technology on the sector it's no surprise that those candidates with a working knowledge of new technology, from automation to artificial intelligence, are likely to be preferred. DSJ Global DE works with candidates in Berlin and Hamburg, Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt to help make career-defining moves and with businesses keen to hire the best people. The firm's reach is international too – as part of the Phaidon International group DSJ Global DE is the recruitment partner of choice to 70+ world leading companies.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global DE offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global DE. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



