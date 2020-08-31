Senior Procurement Careers in Deutschland – The Driving Force of Industry Success

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Procurement professionals have made large strides in the world, from building long lasting relationships in the industry to developing strategic supply chain management in challenging situations. DSJ Global understand the need to professionals in this sector to provide innovative change with the ability to familiarise themselves quickly with advances in new technologies such as automation and artifical intelligence. Companies in Germany have been reported to often spend more than 70% of their revenue on procurement which is validated as an expert procurement team can reduce a company's purchasing cost base by between 8-12%. This provides companies with a huge incentive to invest wisely in procurement professionals who will deliver a service which can optimise their outgoings and ensure a high profit and turnover.



DSJ Global have a network of up-to-date professionals and consultants around the world in 11 offices covering 60+ countries to ensure their clients can have peace of mind when securing the best talent in the Germany and globally. Procurement and supply chain are essential parts of the machine which drive businesses in Germany and the EU, therefore talent acquisition is vital to maintain the level of excellence which drives businesses forward. DSJ Global provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a worldwide client database from consultants who are receive regular training in their field to ensure they have the expertise to understand which professionals will suit their client in a fast-paced, dedicated environment. The firm have invested in the best-in-class recruitment technology which guarantees an ease in the recruitment process from the beginning stages to the final offer with speed, precision and accuracy.



Founded in 2008, DSJ Global pride their ability to make informed hiring choices which empower professionals and companies and reimagine their potential, together. The firm's passionate recruitment experts are connected to local specialists with a global perspective ensuring they use the latest recruitment technology to provide a consistent and exceptional service in Germany and across the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the team of knowledgeable consultants have reimagined the hiring stages to make sure social distancing measures are followed. This has involved introducing remote interviews and virtual onboarding processes to create a smooth transition for new starters in this turbulent time.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the procurement and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



Now is an exciting time to advance a career in the procurement sector as the aging professionals in positions of power across the country are reaching retirement age at a rapid rate. Companies across the country from Berlin to Frankfurt, Hamburg to Cologne are elevating their talent acquisition which provides professional candidates with a unique opportunity to progress their career in the procurement industry at a faster rate. DSJ Global has a great deal of insight into the complexities being faced by companies of all sizes, nationwide, including agile start-ups and powerful industry titans. The firm partners with a broad spectrum of businesses to ensure they feel their recruitment needs are kept in safe hands with the highly trained consultants at DSJ Global. Career progression within the procurement sector is fruitful, positions available include: supply chain analyst, procurement manager and director of procurement capabilities & analytics.



To find out more information about senior procurement careers in Deutschland, visit https://www.dsjglobal.de/disciplines/procurement.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.de.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.