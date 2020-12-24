Senior Procurement Careers in Germany - an Aging Workforce Has Left a Gap in the Sector Which Hiring Managers Are Eager to Fill

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- The new year is nearly upon us and 2021 is looking towards being a year of hope and productivity. This is no exception to the recruitment for senior procurement careers in Germany as DSJ Global is working around the clock with industry professionals to source hard-to-find talent for world-leading businesses across the country. Procurement professionals make a real difference to the world we live in as they work towards sourcing ethical materials and helping to outlaw modern slavery. The job is varied and exciting, with great career potential. It is a complex and often challenging sector to work in but the rewards far exceed the stress. Companies in Germany, Europe and around the world highly value procurement professionals as they can spend more than 70% of their revenue on the sector, as reported by CIPS. Procurement ultimately works towards optimising costs for companies and producing a bigger profit. If this sounds like there is potential for a managerial or senior role you would like to explore, get in touch with DSJ Global's friendly consultants today to define your next career move.



DSJ Global offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a number of specialist sectors across the industry from logistics and procurement to supply chain and technical operations. DSJ Global was established in 2008 and since then has amassed an impressive network of one million mid-to-senior professionals spanning 60+ countries worldwide. The firm has 750+ employees and consultants who are based in 12+ office locations globally and work with a recruitment beyond borders ideal in mind. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations. The firm is committed to ensuring optimal results are the outcome for their bespoke recruitment solutions, tailored to each client's hiring needs.



Roles for senior procurement professionals are available across Germany from Berlin to Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich and further. Germany has the largest economy in the EU and is a central hub for logistics making it a convenient Europe-wide distribution centre and giving easy access to around 500 million consumers, as reported by Wikipedia. Positions currently available through DSJ Global include: strategic sourcing manager, senior specialist - strategic sourcing, plant buyer, European R&D procurement manager, global category director - devices, clinical buyer, strategic sourcing analyst, global purchasing manager, and sourcing manager. There is a wealth of opportunity for great senior procurement careers in Germany as the current workforce is aging rapidly towards retirement. An estimated 33% are at or beyond retirement age, leaving a gap for new talent, as reported by DHL.



As we head towards 2021, companies are aware that their remote working situation may continue into the new year. DSJ Global understands that this has been a period of readjustment for many businesses across Germany, with some still working towards perfecting the ideal work-life balance for their employees. This is why the firm has researched and explored avenues of guidance for employers and published their recent whitepaper 'The work-life rebalance'. This whitepaper gives tips and tricks on how to ensure your employees wellbeing, health and productivity are your top priority. It is an important read for managers who are looking to refresh their managerial style while working remotely.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the senior procurement sectors and help them secure top talent."



