Senior Promotions for Launchpad Research with Dual Appointments of Cathy Brown and Judith Welford to Associate Directors

Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2022 -- UK Research and Insights Agency, Launchpad Research has made two key senior promotions with the appointment of Cathy Brown and Judith Welford to Associate Directors. The firm's bespoke research approach uses advanced technological and analytical techniques, supporting traditional qualitative & quantitative methods, to better understand consumer behaviour at conscious and subconscious levels. The two new appointments will provide further fuel for progress at the agency, as Judith and Cathy bring specific skills to the table.



Judith joined Launchpad in 2021 as Head of Research, managing the delivery of high-quality research for some of the globe's best-known household brands. She has a history in research that goes all the way back to an MA in Research Methods (Economic & Social History) and a research-based PhD in History that she completed at Durham University in 2010. Judith spent a decade at a boutique research agency, delivering strategic insights for some of the biggest commercial brands, media owners and public sector bodies in the UK and beyond. She was made a Research Director in 2019 before leaving to join a research consultancy and then Launchpad. Judith's role as an Associate Director will be to work alongside Cathy, driving the business towards further progress and nurturing the internal team. She is tasked with the sustainability and growth of Launchpad's mission to develop agile, people-centric insights for the company's loyal and growing client base.



Cathy was an early Launchpad adopter and has been with the business since 2004. She began as a Research Executive and then progressed to the position of Research Manager in 2006. In 2010 she left Launchpad for various adventures overseas in Barcelona, Dubai - and the world of motherhood - before returning to the UK and Launchpad in 2019. Since then, she has been able to bring together experiences gained in product management and marketing management for a global manufacturer while overseas to her role as Research and Strategy Manager in the Launchpad team. She will work with Judith on business development and help to spark growth within this exciting and vibrant business.



Launchpad is a UK market research company providing domestic and global research services - the team are experts in brand, product and shopper research and work with a wide range of clients. The business was established in 2002 and has continued to expand in the years since. Today, Launchpad ranks at number 51 in JP Morgan's report on UK's high-growth, female-powered businesses. This is an organisation that is future-focused and which has made numerous investments in cutting edge tech - including digital and new research technologies - over the years to enable it to better serve clients. Launchpad offers a broad range of research solutions, including shopper research, brand tracking, product testing and packaging research. Research methods are many and varied, including UX testing, online surveys, accompanied shopping trips and virtual reality.



"I have watched Launchpad grow from strength to strength over the years through Jill and Brigitte's leadership. They have built a solid business and have collaborated with global giants, always going the extra mile to ensure all clients receive 150%! The best part of working at Launchpad has always been the personable, family feel which is something that Judith and I will strive to continue moving forward. In addition to the organic growth of the company, our vision is to continue to nurture our team, building on all their wonderful attributes and skills to add value to the services we provide to our clients. We are invested in all our stakeholders and look forward to growing the business further, providing existing and prospective clients with our expertise and consultancy in market research, statistical analysis as well as extending our digital capabilities to address growing industry trends to reflect agile & efficient research methods …here's to the next 20 years of Launchpad Research!"



About Launchpad services

For more information about Launchpad services, please go to https://www.launchpadresearch.com/.