Senior Real Estate Lawyer Joins Firm

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2021 -- Jon's practice focuses principally in retail real estate, hospitality and office development, leasing and financing. He has extensive experience both in the New York and Miami market. Jon has practiced at leading real estate firms including Kramer Levin, Bilzin Sumberg and Weis Serota. Prior to joining the firm, jon was at Katz Barron where he focused on leasing matters relating to the Bal Harbor Shops, and to development, financing and management issues concerning Fisher Island and the Ocean Reef Club.



In addition to his law firm experience, Jon has worked extensively with developers including as senior transactional attorney for Turnberry Associates. At Turnberry Associates he focused on the acquisition, sale and development and leasing of the company's retail and hotel portfolio including the negotiation of the company's join venture projects in South Florida and Las Vegas. The venture projects included the expansion and renovation of the Aventura Mall and the Fontainebleau Hotel, in South Florida and Town Square in Las Vegas.



"We are thrilled to have Jon join our real estate practice,' said Manny Fernandez, senior real estate partner at the firm. "Jon's depth of leasing, finance and real estate development experience both in Florida and New York brings invaluable perspective and knowledge to our dynamic practice."



In addition to the new Counsel, the firm also announced that Bianca Velikopoljski, a 2020 graduate of the University of Miami Law School, has joined the firm as an associate.