Seniors Can Now Find Top-Quality Care in Greater Seattle

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Cherry Hill Adult Family Home now offers personal care to seniors at its facility in the small town of Bothell, on Seattle’s Eastside. Personal and hands on care is assured as just six residents are housed at a time. The facility is also conveniently close to I-405 and is five minutes from Evergreen Hospital.



In addition to 24 hour care, the health services at the assisted living and nursing care facility include RN case management, three home cooked meals per day, and medication administration, supervision, and management. The specialists also handle doctor appointments and transportation, feeding assistance, bathing and dressing, and housekeeping. Seniors with all kinds of needs are care for, including stroke, cardiac, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s patients, and more.



A range of activities are provided for residents of Cherry Hill during their stay. There are in home recreational activities plus gardening, outdoor walks, social, and community support group activities. Birthday and holiday celebrations are held while the center supports religious activities where applicable. The goal is to keep residents active and healthy for as long as possible.



All staff members at the home have full training and credentials in nursing, assisting living practices, and caregiving. Cherry Hill Adult Family Home is located on a 2 acre lot in a peaceful and serene setting, giving loved ones the space and quiet of a relaxed environment. Also, the home is built on 15 years of experience so proper care is guaranteed. The privacy and scenery add to the experience and help make seniors’ stay as pleasant as possible.



