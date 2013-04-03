Seniors Flock to Medicare Supplemental Insurance Comparison Site Built by One of Their Own

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- They say necessity is the mother of invention. In Stephen Pewter’s case, she gave birth to a website that has already helped thousands in the few months since it went live. Pewter, a senior citizen with no formal technology background, created the Medicare supplemental insurance comparison website, Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net after spending countless hours online looking for a site that would offer comparison information but not require loads of personal data.



Pewter’s site asks visitors for just their zip code to deliver quotes from multiple providers doing business in their state. His friends and family were the first to try it in December 2012. Word spread and its popularity snowballed. And, in the month of March alone, more than 5,000 people used the site to help make their Medicare supplemental insurance choices.



But, Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net is not just a place to shop Medicare supplemental insurance quotes. It’s a portal with easy-to-read articles and information to help seniors understand their Medicare coverage and decide what’s right for them with supplemental insurance. It even includes an education center to help seniors navigate some of the most confusing and frustrating situations; like getting reimbursed for payments they’ve made for medical services and requesting payment from an insurance company.



Pewter’s old school approach to web development is partly what has made Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net such a hit. Online experts who’ve reviewed the site attribute its success to its simplicity and ease-of-use. The site is easy to navigate, not intimidating and doesn’t assault visitors with obnoxious ads, graphics or demands for personal information. And what’s more, visitors to the site remain anonymous, which eliminates the sometimes harassing follow-up from vendors that is common with other comparison sites. The thought is that as long as it stays that way, it’ll continue to be an invaluable resource for seniors.



About Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net

Stephen Pewter created Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net in December of 2012 to help his friends and family get the best rates for Medicare supplemental insurance. It grew by word of mouth and now is fast becoming one of the most successful Medicare supplemental insurance comparison websites on the Internet. The website utilizes the absolute latest in price quote technology and has already received rave industry reviews. For more information or to obtain a free Medicare supplemental insurance quote with just a zip code, visit: medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net