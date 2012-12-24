Seniors Get More Help from Medicare to Quitting Smoking

Miami Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Nobody will deny that quitting smoking is one of the safest ways to reduce the risk of dying. However, it has taken quite some time for Medicare beneficiaries to offer help with quitting.



The federal health care law now requires coverage of preventive treatments that are recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The law is required to cover new private plans and those who have previously lost their grandfathered status with quitting treatments.



Now Medicare beneficiaries do not have to get sick in order to get help to quit smoking. Beneficiaries are eligible for up to four smoking cessation-counseling sessions per year.



“The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force clearly understands how effective smoking cessation is in reducing ill health,” said Cheryl Healton, president and chief executive of Legacy, an anti-smoking advocacy group.



Although with smoking cessation-counseling sessions, EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes offers an alternative smoking device that can reduce the smoking related diseases. EverSmoke offers a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig, and the e-Cig contains none of the harmful chemicals found in a traditional cigarette.



EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to switch over to a smarter smoking choice. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience. All of EverSmoke’s Electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. The cartridges are available in six popular flavors and four nicotine strengths.



