SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk Celebrates Mitzi Perdue, Author, Humanitarian, and Social Advocate

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2022 -- Mitzi Perdue is a passionate advocate to end human trafficking, a former rice farmer, past president of the 40,000 member American Agri-Women, and someone who is passionate about encouraging people to be all they can be. In the 1990s, and early 2000s her nationally syndicated column, "The Environment and You," was the most widely syndicated environmental column in the United States. She is also the daughter of George Henderson, co-founder of the Sheraton Hotel Chain, widow of poultry magnate Frank Perdue, and a businesswoman in her own right. She started the family wine grape business, now one of the larger suppliers of wine grapes in California.



Her personal story is nothing short of inspirational. Perdue was inspired by an employee with an IQ of over 200, whose fear of failure stopped him from achieving his life-long goal. This led her to embark on her personal journey when she was in her mid 30s to overcome a debilitating lisp so that she could achieve her personal goal of becoming a television and radio host, and eventually a public speaker.https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/138383/celebrating-mitzi-perdue-author-humanitarian-advocate



Her most recent written work, 'Relentless' is a biography of Mark Victor Hansen, co-author of 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' books. The book has been said by the Business Guru and Financier Somers White, "The GREATEST self-help book I have ever read. A BLUEPRINT for HOW TO MAKE ONE'S CAREER GO FASTER AND FARTHER." The Book has the following awards and nominations to its credit:



- Chairman's Choice for August, The Online Book Club.

- Top 100 Business Books, C-Suite Network

- Nominated for Literary Titan Book Award

- Nominated for Book Fest Book Awards

- Nominated for Paris Book Festival



When you text DONATE to 55312 you will receive a free copy of Relentless. Royalties will go to Razom, the Ukrainian relief organization with 125,000 volunteer members, mostly Ukrainian Americans.



Ayman says, "I am both proud and honored to have been interviewed by Mitzi Perdue for her blog in Psychology Today", published July 11, 2022, and to bring to light issues surrounding human trafficking that are not generally recognized or thought about." https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/end-human-trafficking/202207/nursing-homes-growing-target-labor-traffickers%3Famp



SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk will continue to highlight important conversations for the senior years of our lives through informative and engaging conversations with thought leaders, professionals, and individuals. Through the conversations and their shared experiences, listeners will gain insights and information that will be meaningful for their everyday lives.



For show questions or interest in advertising, please contact SeniorsSTRAIGHTTAlk Senior Executive Producer, Sandra L Rogers at (480)553-5756 or Sandra.rogers@voiceamerica.com



For Further information/inquiries, please contact Phyllis Ayman (203) 886-6934 or Phyllis@seniorsstraighttalk.com



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666.