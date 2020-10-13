Sensifai Launched Privacy-Preserving Deep-Learning Video and Image Enhancement App

Brussels, Belgium -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- SensifAI has launched a Video and Image Enhancement App that uses deep-learning artificial intelligence for improving the quality of old or low-quality videos. This app is the first all on-device video enhancement using deep neural networks and does not use clouds to process data. SensifAI app can automatically adjust lighting or tone, increase brightness, and improve the contrast of the images/videos.



Privacy violation has become one of the main concerns about using AI technology. Collecting the users' data on clouds increases the risk of a data breach and has been a threat to the privacy of millions of users. By processing the data on smartphone chipsets without any internet connection requirements to transfer the data to a cloud processing center, SensifAI takes a big step in protecting users' privacy and preventing data misuse.



"Protecting the privacy of the users has been a concern for our company and by releasing this on-device app for video enhancement our users can be sure that their privacy is fully protected and their data will not be abused " said Dr. Bahari, the CEO of SensifAI.



Further, he added: "Our goal is having a comprehensive app that lets users modify and edit their images and videos both automatically and manually using AI technology. "



SensifAI video enhancement app offers 3 modes:



- Automatic Enhancement Mode: Applying a deep neural network to automatically improve the quality of images/videos.



- Super Resolution Mode: Upscaling and improving the details of images/videos automatically based on deep learning models.



- Manual Improvement: Modifying images and videos using a set of tools in the manual mode based on the user's preference.



By showing the original and modified image side by side, the SensifAI app lets the users compare the differences and decide on keeping or removing the modified image/video.



The development of the privacy-preserving video and image enhancement App by Sensifai was supported by the European Commission through the Trust consortium of the Next Generation Internet (NGI) initiative.



About Sensifai

Sensifai offers the world's most comprehensive video AI and image analytic systems for semantic recognition, enhancement, retrieval and recommendation on-cloud, on-prem, and on-edge , i.e. embedded in the device or camera.



