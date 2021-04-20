Sensitive Data Discovery Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The global sensitive data discovery market size is expected to reach USD 15.75 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven by factors such as rising adoption of cloud-based sensitive data discovery solutions and rising awareness regarding data security in various sectors such as IT and telecommunication, BFSI, government, healthcare, and others. Data discovery is a process of searching and identifying sensitive data to save or securely remove any sort of compromising information. Continuous generation of new data on a daily basis by various organizations is boosting demand for sensitive data discovery solutions across the globe.



Market Dynamics:



The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Sensitive Data Discovery market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Sensitive Data Discovery market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Sensitive Data Discovery market.



The key players profiled in the report are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Proofpoint, Inc., Google, SolarWinds, Micro Focus, PKWARE, Inc., and Thales.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global sensitive data discovery market based on component, organization size, deployment mode, application, end-use, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Service

Managed Services

Professional Services



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Security and Risk Management,

Compliance Management

Asset Management

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunications and IT

Others



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Radical Highlights of the Sensitive Data Discovery Market Report:



Comprehensive overview of the Sensitive Data Discovery market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Sensitive Data Discovery market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis



Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market has been developing at a rapid rate and is contributing significantly to the global economy in terms of revenue, growth rate, sales, market share, and size. The Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market report is a comprehensive research document that provides valuable insights to the readers to understand the fundamentals of the Sensitive Data Discovery market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising requirements to discover structured and unstructured data.



4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of data discovery solutions.



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. lack of Skilled professionals



4.2.3.2. Concern regarding data security



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



5.1.1. Solution



5.1.2. Service



CONTINUE…!



