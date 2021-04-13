Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global sensitive data discovery market size is expected to reach USD 15.75 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven by factors such as rising adoption of cloud-based sensitive data discovery solutions and rising awareness regarding data security in various sectors such as IT and telecommunication, BFSI, government, healthcare, and others.



The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Sensitive Data Discovery market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.



Some Key Findings from the Report:



In January 2021, Netwrix merged with Stealthbits and the combined entity will offer data privacy and security solutions to organizations of any size and in any region around the world.

Service segment is expected to register a 16.2% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Managed services and professional services are sub-segments under the service segment. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to rising support and maintenance requirements in large organizations.

Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing investment in data security measures and rising adoption of data security solutions are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Proofpoint, Inc., Google, SolarWinds, Micro Focus, PKWARE, Inc., and Thales.



Sensitive Data Discovery Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global sensitive data discovery market based on component, organization size, deployment mode, application, end-use, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Service

Managed Services

Professional Services



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Security and Risk Management,

Compliance Management

Asset Management

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunications and IT

Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Sensitive Data Discovery market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Factors influencing market remuneration:



The global Sensitive Data Discovery market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Sensitive Data Discovery market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled withthe predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising requirements to discover structured and unstructured data.

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of data discovery solutions.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. lack of Skilled professionals

4.2.3.2. Concern regarding data security

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Solution

5.1.2. Service



CONTINUED..!!



