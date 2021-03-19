New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The global Sensor Patch market is forecast to reach USD 13.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The key factors propelling the growth of the market are an increase in disposable income, and consumers' inclination towards wearable devices for diagnosis is driving the market growth. The growing drift of the internet of things (IoT), development in the automotive industry, rising use in smartphones, and enhancement in sensors will encourage market growth.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Abbott Laboratories, Irhythm Technologies, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Gentag, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Kenzen Inc., Preventice Solutions, Inc., and Vitalconnect, Inc., among others.



High incidences of diabetes and other diseases, especially among the elderly, is creating a need to monitor the patient continuously for irregularities. Consumers are more inclined to wearable devices for monitoring in the healthcare sector. A rise in the adoption of portable and wireless devices is another factor supporting market growth. More parents are adopting diagnostic sensors for infants, which will also encourage market growth.



A limiting factor is the assimilation of sensors with the devices, as it is a very costly process. It also causes skin rashes and nausea. An increase in the demand for the sensor patch by the consumers, coupled with a gush in the fitness sector, is providing ample opportunities for the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Bodywear patches can be used for different healthcare and fitness applications. The bodywear devices such as smart patches and chest straps are worn on the arms and chest for monitoring fitness. These wearable sensors are very small and can be integrated into smart patches to help the users monitor health conditions and achieve daily fitness goals.



The wearable sensor patches stores the individual's data and regularly sends it to the mobile application for display to help them monitor or keep track of how they are doing, their activity, and rest patterns. Monitor segment held the largest market share of 42.6% in the year 2019.



The sensor patch in the fitness and sports sector is expected to witness high growth as it is becoming popular among athletes to transform training, performing, and recovering from injuries. The increase in the average life expectancy of the population across the globe is further augmenting market demand.



Diabetes is among the most widespread disease, and according to CDC, 79,535 die every year due to the disease. The blood glucose sensor patch witnesses a high adoption rate as these patients are expected to monitor blood glucose on a regular basis. This is crucial as any sudden increase in the level of glucose can lead to hypoglycemia, thereby leading to several severe complications.



North America held for the major market share, and the region is anticipated to maintain dominance during the forecast period. The presence of key market players and an increase in the research and development activities for the development of advanced monitoring devices will further foster market growth.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Sensor Patch market on the basis of technology, product type, wearable type, application, end-users, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Conductometric

Amperometric

Potentiometric



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Temperature Sensor Patch

Blood Glucose Sensor Patch

Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch

Heart Rate Sensor Patch

ECG Sensor Patch

Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch

Others



Wearable Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Wristwear

Footwear

Neckwear

Bodywear



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Monitoring

Diagnostics

Medical Therapeutics



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Healthcare

Fitness And Sports



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Sensor Patch Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Sensor Patch Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising demand for portable medical devices and wearable sensors



4.2.2.2. Increasing geriatric population



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulatory issues



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued…….



