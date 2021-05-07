Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The latest market evaluation report on the sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market explores how the sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2021 - 2028. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period



Adoption of IoT-enabled sensors and devices to enable more flexible manufacturing processes and to improve productivity has been increasing. Growing need to monitor, control, and improve operational efficiency has also been resulting in growing adoption of sensors in IoT devices in manufacturing and automotive industries. Smart city initiatives in developing countries are also contributing to growing demand for sensors in Internet of Things devices, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



The all-inclusive report on the Global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.



Key players in the market include Acuity Brands, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Google Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HTC Corporation, IBM, Infineon Technologies, and Intel Corporation.



Emergen Research has segmented the global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market on the basis of application, sensor type, network technology, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

Transport

Manufacturing

Retail

Others



Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Temperature sensors

Pressure sensors

Chemical sensors

Light sensors

Motion sensors

Other sensors



Network Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Wired

Wireless



Regional Analysis of the Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Report Highlights:



The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing adoption of smartphones in developing countries



4.2.2.2. Low cost of sensors



4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of smart lighting in office spaces and smart buildings



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Increasing chances of security attacks



4.2.3.2. Lack of robust security systems



4.2.3.3. Complexity of systems



4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



