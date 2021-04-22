Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 204.74 Billion at a steady CAGR of 30.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to increasing Internet and wearable medical device penetration and growing trend of smart factories and automation of various manufacturing processes. Adoption of IoT-enabled sensors and devices to enable more flexible manufacturing processes and to improve productivity has been increasing. Growing need to monitor, control, and improve operational efficiency has also been resulting in growing adoption of sensors in IoT devices in manufacturing and automotive industries.



In October 2020, Cisco Systems announced the launch of two new cloud-managed IoT sensor solutions, namely Meraki MT sensors and Industrial Asset Vision sensors. The IoT sensor solutions are expected to help businesses simplify facility and asset monitoring across their organizations, from outdoor Operation Technology (OT) to indoor IT closet spaces at scale.

The manufacturing segment accounted for largest market share in 2020. Manufacturers across various industries are adopting IoT solutions with increased focus on sensors, robotics, centralized tracking, cloud, and quality inspection in order to implement smart manufacturing, which is projected to boost demand for sensors for such solutions and applications.

The pressure sensors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period. The ability of pressure sensors to detect fluctuations or drops in pressure is driving utilization in various processes in manufacturing facilities.

The wireless segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market in 2020. Wireless sensor networks are effective in harsh or hostile environments, offer an easily scaled solution, and enable remote data collection and transmission, which are factors driving demand for wireless sensor networks.

Key players in the market include Acuity Brands, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Google Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HTC Corporation, IBM, Infineon Technologies, and Intel Corporation.



Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market on the basis of application, sensor type, network technology, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

Transport

Manufacturing

Retail

Others



Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Temperature sensors

Pressure sensors

Chemical sensors

Light sensors

Motion sensors

Other sensors



Network Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Wired

Wireless



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing adoption of smartphones in developing countries

4.2.2.2. Low cost of sensors

4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of smart lighting in office spaces and smart buildings

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Increasing chances of security attacks

4.2.3.2. Lack of robust security systems

4.2.3.3. Complexity of systems

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.1.1. Healthcare

5.1.2. Transport

5.1.3. Manufacturing

5.1.4. Retail

5.1.5. Others



CONTINUED..!!



