Sensory Fusion: Consumer and Innovation Trends - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Consumers are seeking more intensity and sensation from products. Manufacturers and brands, therefore, are increasingly strategizing in their sensory marketing to engage their customers. Despite that, many brands are still in the era of the sight and sound marketing paradigm, which has huge untapped opportunities in appealing to all senses to create one unified, stunning customer experience.
Consumers' exposure to global flavors and the search for indulgence are making them more experimental and demanding than ever before. 65% of consumers globally like making/trying different foods, and 78% consider 'authenticity', 'home-made', and 'real ingredients' to have a medium to very high amount of influence in their food choices.
Taste remains the major driver of consumers' choices of beverages. Brands are responding with multiple sensory traits - such as novel flavor blends, and food and alcohol pairings, which allow for more memorable experiences.
Sensory benefits are deemed as influential as favorite brands for personal hygiene, haircare, skincare, and oral care products, which is significant given that personal care consumers generally tend to be brand-centric. The desire for maximal sensory appeal, therefore, is driving cosmetic brands to leverage multisensory branding.
