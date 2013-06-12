Sensual Romance Trilogy Private Emotions Met with High Praise, Leaves Audience Asking for More

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Earlier this year, author Elize Amornette presented her readers with her debut fictional trilogy, Private Emotions. This sensual romance trilogy, which consists of Appointments, Invitations and Promises was released in May.



Today, the Private Emotions trilogy is being hailed as the “Trilogy of the Decade” in the literary world. The trilogy follows the journey of Emily Harris, who after a breakup with her on-off boyfriend ventures outside the boundaries of sexual norms and partakes in experimentation with the sexually adventurous Ethan Sterling.



The books offer readers a gripping, page-turning thrill as they wait to see what will happen next.



“A sensual tale of sexual awakening for a woman who has had plenty of sex, but never the right kind,” says the description for Appointments. “After ending a relationship, Emily meets her friend Ronnie for coffee, and the two discuss what is lacking with Emily's sex life. An invitation to come see how it is supposed to be done leads to a whole new world of sexual exploration for Emily.”



What draws readers to this trilogy is that it’s not another Fifty Shades copycat. It is a sensual novel that challenges readers to question whether love and sexual desire need to go hand in hand.



“It is my wish that you enjoy reading my work as much as I enjoy writing them, and hopefully this will be the start of a lovely journey together,” said the author.



You can purchase and download your copy of all three Private Emotions books to your Kindle today. Private Emotions series is available at Kindle Stores at Amazon.com, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.ca, Amazon.de, Amazon.fr, Amazon.it, Amazon.es, and Amazon.com.br.



