Sentinel Pet Group Transforms Itself with a Mission to Produce Broader Range of Pet Food

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Pets are loved, adored and cared for all over the world, and come in an astonishing variety. From the humble goldfishes and guinea pigs to the exotic lizards and spiders, the different pets enjoyed by people from different countries are as varied as the people who own them, and always underscored by a healthy number of cats and dogs. To better serve this diverse world, HBH Pet Products has transformed itself into Sentinel Pet Group to create more than just aquatic food products.



The pet food manufacturer used to specialise in fish foods, but now creates pet food for a much broader variety of animals, and for a greatly expanded client list.



Their in-house capabilities include pet treat extrusion, the manufacture of liquids including shampoos and lotions, their previous specialty of aquatics diets such as flakes, pellets and liquids, and more products for more pets. The new business model is built around process development and careful execution to ensure consistently high quality from concept to completion, whether created in house or bespoke for private label companies.



A spokesperson for Sentinel Pet Group explained, “We realized that what made us a success in aquatic foods was the approach that generated our finished products, not merely the products themselves, and that these principles could be used more widely to expand the range of pet foods we could provide. Evolving the business in this way has allowed us to expand to a worldwide market, with customers already established in seven countries and our relationships with the industry developing across continents. It’s an exciting time for our company and the new brand will serve us well moving forward.”



About Sentinel Pet Group

Sentinel Pet Group was formerly known as HBH Pet Products. HBH is a well-known aquatics brand and, over the last several years, Sentinel has been doing more work for other brands and so felt it was time to restructure the company in order to serve private label customers more effectively. They currently serve customers in the USA but have distribution in 7 countries and are continuing to expand their international reach so they can continue to add more value to new customer relationships. For more information, please visit: http://sentinelpetgroup.com/