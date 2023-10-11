SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2023 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of SentinelOne, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: S stocks follows a lawsuit filed against SentinelOne, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: S stocks, concerns whether certain SentinelOne, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: investors that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting, that, as a result, the Company's ARR was overstated, that, as a result, the Company's guidance was overstated, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



