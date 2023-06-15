SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), filed a lawsuit against SentinelOne, Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Mountain View, CA based SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. On June 1, 2023, SentinelOne, Inc. announced a restatement to its annual recurring revenue (ARR) due to a change in methodology and the correction of historical inaccuracies. Additionally, SentinelOne, Inc. cut its Fiscal Year 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $590M to $600M from $631M to $640M. Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) declined from $21.95 per share on May 30, 2023, to $12.71 per share on June 5, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between June 1, 2022 and June 1, 2023, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: investors that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting, that, as a result, the Company's ARR was overstated, that, as a result, the Company's guidance was overstated, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



