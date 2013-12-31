SEO 1 Medical Releases Pay-Per-Performance SEO Marketing for Doctors

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- SEO 1 Medical launched a pay-per-performance platform designed for its online marketing solutions for healthcare experts. According to resources, the SEO company offers money back guarantee to their clients hiring their services for enhanced visibility in promoting their expertise in the online world. It’s no secret that Google, the famous search engine, once again updated their algorithms that concerned the health care industry. SEO 1 Medical then came up with a revolutionary solution that opens a new door for increased performance in Physicians’ SEO.



SEO Challenges for Physicians

Observable patterns affected healthcare institutions and the entire SEO industry. Considering the patterns within the past two years showed immense volatility for healthcare experts wishing to market their expertise online through their websites. Google’s Panda and Penguin changes drove more than millions of websites lost in the search engine world. Combining these changes plus the usual SEO nature caused debacle among physicians. SEO 1 Medical’s Rodney Brooke stated that currently, physicians are still required to sign up for 12-month service before assessing the entire SEO process. Aside from delayed assessment and with murky results, SEO companies also face client-service provider gap due to trust issues since the search engine professionals can’t offer guaranties on their services.



SEO 1 Medical’s Offer

SEO for physicians shows promising future with the SEO 1 Medical’s offered solution. What the company offers is the money back guarantee that will put clients in the healthcare industry at ease. As people investing on their SEO rankings, medical experts want to know if signing a contract with the professional for a span of year will lead to improved rankings for their website. The last thing that these healthcare clients, or any SEO challenger for that matter, want to happen is signing up with a company for 12 months without seeing results. As long as they are within contract, they can’t transfer to another service provider regardless of the results they achieve. And it’s not easy to get out of the contract as it will still cause breaches that may cost clients more money as the result. This is what SEO 1 Medical wants to improve through their new deal.



Google’s Changing Algorithms

Algorithm working within Google is proprietary and is the primary working component behind search rankings. The company can change algorithms without informing people about the changes. However, Mr. Brooke also stated that SEO 1 Medical is least concerned about algorithms changing in the search engine. The company is confident that medical marketing will benefit from the effective white hat SEO techniques that bring results to clients in the field. All techniques are conducted with revolutionary processes that guarantee results and maintain consistency. By offering this service with money back guarantee, the company wishes to establish confidence to their services by removing the guesswork or shotgun method for search engine optimization.



If you are among these experts wishing to tap the healthcare market through the online world, check out SEO 1 Medical and take advantage of its deal.



About SEO 1 Medical

SEO 1 Medical, a specialized digital marketing firm offering a variety of solutions tailored fit for the health care industry. Their medical SEO packages guarantee good results. Their 30 year experience include organic SEO, pay per click, Google search optimization, doctors SEO , press release distribution, article marketing and medical marketing for doctors and physicians having problems penetrating the internet.



Contact

Rodney Brooke

Tel: 888-263-9434

press@seo1-medical.com

http://seo1-medical.com

Video: Medical Marketing