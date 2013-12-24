SEO 1 Medical to Launch a Unique Money Back Guarantee for Its Medical SEO Services

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- SEO 1 Medical, a Dallas, Texas marketing company, has launched a unique money back guarantee for the local marketing services that it offers. This move of the company aims to help medical professionals specifically cardiologists improve their practice’s online performance. This pricing policy provides cardiologists with the opportunity to increase their online presence and attract more web visitors who can become their clients.



Medical professionals have been negatively affected by the move of Google to update its search engine algorithms Panda and Penguin in 2011 and 2012. In the new updates, websites that show high quality content and characteristics are recognized as something that has greater value. On the other hand, websites that show poor user performance tend to be ranked lower. These search engine algorithms have already caused great losses to medical practitioners. Although there are several SEO companies that promise to help them improve their rankings and attract more clients, some of these companies require their clients to sign-up for a year of commitment in order for the marketing campaign to be completed.



With the new money back guarantee offered by SEO 1 Medical, cardiologists can ensure that the SEO techniques used will improve their site’s ranking efficiently. The company is committed to helping cardiologists, doctors, and other medical practitioners gain visibility online and achieve a good ranking on Google. This new pricing policy serves as a proof of how confident and dedicated the company is when it comes to achieving the SEO goals of its clients.



The company believes that with its team of SEO experts, advanced methods, and white hat techniques, they can meet the needs of their clients by delivering their desired results. It knows the importance of having a consistent good ranking in Google and other search engines in the career of medical professional. That is why it strives to learn new things that they can use to improve the services that they offer to the medical services community.



Generally, SEO 1 Medical is offering 3 SEO packages: SEO 1 Gold, SEO 1 Platinum, and SEO 1 Titanium. The latter is ideal for those who are aiming for nationwide popularity. These plans typically include Google Webmaster Tools and Analytics setup, initial website evaluation and ranking report, and XML sitemap setup. All of these SEO packages come with a money back guarantee.



About SEO 1 Medical

SEO 1 Medical is an online marketing service provider based in Dallas, Texas that is dedicated to delivering the best SEO services to its clients and helping them achieve their SEO goals.



Visit the site for more information about SEO 1 Medical and its SEO for Physicians services. For questions and comments, individuals can call 888-263-9434.



Contact: Rodney Brooke

Company: SEO 1 Medical

Address: Dallas, Texas

Website: seo1medical.com

Phone: 888-263-9434