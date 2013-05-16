SEO 1 Medical Unveils Risk Free Online Medical Marketing for Physicians

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- SEO 1 Medical (www.seo1-medical.com) has announced a unique pay-per-performance model in several of its online marketing services specializing on healthcare professionals. The Dallas based SEO company will henceforth provide a money back guarantee to physicians and doctors seeking increased visibility for their practice online. Recent changes in Google’s search engine algorithms have rattled the medical marketing landscape, and SEO 1 Medical’s new offer comes as a beacon of hope as it benchmarks performance and simplifies the vetting process for doctors seeking help from SEO consultants.



Challenges faced by doctors and physicians



The last two years have proved very volatile for healthcare professionals looking to promote their practice website and for the SEO industry itself. Google’s recent Panda and Penguin updates caused quite an upheaval by sending hundreds of millions of webpages into the search engine wilderness. These changes coupled with the inherent nature of the optimization process caused great distress to doctors. “Until now physicians had to sign up for a period of 12 months before actually assessing the optimization process. The medical marketing companies on their part offered no guaranties and this created a trust deficit and we want to fill that gap,” said Rodney Brooke of SEO 1 Medical.



SEO 1 Medical’s Solution



SEO 1 Medical’s new money back guarantee answers doctors’ main concern: “Will the expected 12 month commitment to a SEO campaign lead to better rankings?” This is a genuine concern since Google’s proprietary search algorithm is ultimately responsible for search engine ranking and is subject to change without notice. “We at SEO 1 Medical are least bothered by Google’s changes in search algorithms, we are confident our unique white hat SEO techniques and state of the art processes bring in positive and quantifiable results consistently, and we would like to pass on this confidence to our clients by taking out the ‘guess work’ from the search engine optimization process,” said Mr. Brooke.



About SEO 1 Medical

SEO 1 Medical is a specialized Internet marketing firm that operates in Dallas, Texas. It offers a variety of Internet marketing solutions to the health care industry. All medical SEO packages come with guaranteed results. Its team has more than 30 years of combined experiences in organic SEO, article marketing, pay per click, Google optimization, press release distribution, and medical marketing consulting for doctors and physicians.



Contacts



SEO 1 Medical

Rodney Brooke, 888-263-9434

http://seo1-medical.com