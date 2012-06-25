SEO Academy Seeks to Become Major Force in Educating Indonesians in SEO

Jawa Barat, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- Indonesia’s SEO Academy is on a mission to be a major force in SEO education for the burgeoning young entrepreneur class in that country as well as throughout Southeast Asia.



The online school teaches basic to advanced search engine optimization principles geared to internet marketing, online monetization and small business growth.



Internet usage in Indonesia is growing at a phenomenal rate among the young entrepreneurial class as well as average Indonesians of all ages. Unfortunately, few people in the country have experience with utilizing search engine optimization to grow a business online. Now, the SEO Academy started by Bramantya Farid is dedicating itself to teaching Indonesians the basics of SEO and its principles. “I started the online school to help the many Indonesians unfamiliar with SEO learn from a reliable source that could guide them through the basics,” said Farid.



Just two short years ago, Bramantya Farid was among that group with no understanding or experience in SEO. After learning the principles, practices and techniques of search engine optimization on his own, he went on to recently win the largest online SEO marketing contest to date, which was conducted by New York and Israel-based jewelry powerhouse Shiree Odiz as well as several other national competitions. The contest winner then went on to open a Sekolah SEO Indonesia (Indonesian SEO school) to teach others what he knows.



The online school brings a detailed and methodical approach to learning SEO principles, components and practices that are geared to internet marketing and monetizing online businesses. The material covered in the SEO Academy begins with the basics of understanding the nature of search engine optimization and advances through its components, importance, styles and principles such as on- and off-page SEO as well as all aspects of keywords.



The school’s courses also cover content and hosting as well as WordPress platforms. Also covered are advanced concepts such as analytics, Google penalties, recognizing SEO competition, advanced competition spying, results tracking and much more. As part of the Sekolah SEO course's real-world approach, students will also learn about online stores for physical goods, services and digital products.



The SEO Academy’s courses utilize video, PDFs and full screen shots along with detailed instruction to guide students from introductory to advanced principles and usage for practical entrepreneurship. “People do not have to rise to the level of national competition winners to consistently earn money online from SEO as it’s all just a matter of basic and appropriate learning,” said Farid. For more information, please visit http://www.seoacademy.co



