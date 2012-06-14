SEO Affiliate Marketers Trust SEHabitat.com to Provide Data and Insights

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Internet marketers and particularly affiliate marketers are battling not only their competitors but also Google with its constant updates like Penguin and Panda. These updates mean analytical data has become more important than ever for internet marketers. Although internet marketers spend hours analyzing traffic data and conversions using sophisticated tools they often overlook the most important metrics, revenue, costs and profit.



Savvy internet marketers do track their income, expenditure and profits but are faced with using archaic tools like spreadsheets or complicated accountancy software that is not fit for their purpose.



SEHabitat.com has created a tool that allows website owners to keep a close eye on all these metrics from one simple interface and the tool has integrated a whole host of other functionality to assist internet marketers streamline their business.



SEHabitat is a website application that enables affiliate marketers to see all of their sites’ metrics in one well-organized place. It allows users to track website statistics, manage website expenses and revenue and manage link building all through one easy to use platform. Reports are compiled with a click of a button with full graphical representations of any metrics as well as useful summaries for given periods. All reports are also fully downloadable at the click of a button.



Ian Mason, the founder of SEHabitat, explained the company’s ethos, “At SEHabitat we understand how important it is to be able to see how much revenue, expense and profit each site generates. For this reason, we decided to build an application to manage websites and show affiliate marketers clear charts showing a comparison of how each site performs”.



People interested in the application can visit the site which has high quality images showing examples of the type of report SEHabitat generates. Visitors to the home page can click on a ‘learn more’ button to get a more in-depth view of the reports generated, and a magnifying glass tool allows visitors to enlarge the images to see the detail provided.



SEHabitat offers customers a free 30-day trial and creating an account is a simple matter of filling in a basic information form. Once registered, users can log in and begin using the application immediately.



The site also has a plethora of quality editorial content on their blog featuring news, reports and SEO guides including useful information on the Panda and Penguin updates. There are links to allow social media fans to engage with the company on Facebook and Twitter and visitors can sign up for RSS news feeds.



In the Knowledge base, visitors will find information relating to site usage as well as a video showing customers how to integrate websites into the SEHabitat system.



SEHabitat.com is a tool to allow internet marketers to track revenue, cost, profit and link building all from one simple easy to use interface for multiple sites. The application gives both well designed graphs and downloadable reports to make tracking data both simple and enjoyable.



