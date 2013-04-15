SEO Agency TekNet Marketing Adds Nutritional Supplement Ateronon to Growing Client Base

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Ateronon, the tomato ‘super pill’ supplement, has garnered significant media attention of late, with features in The Daily Mail, The Telegraph, BBC News, Hello Magazine and elsewhere. With this coverage in hand, its makers have turned to Birmingham search engine optimisation experts TekNet Marketing to make the most of the organic traffic it has generated.



The marketing firm will help drive more relevant visitors to the site and turn them into paying customers. Having cut its teeth as an SEO agency Birmingham-based TekNet also specialises in website design, content development and conversion. Unlike most agencies, it engages with clients for the long term, measuring success not just by metrics such as rankings, but also by how much they’re able increase a client’s business.



“Ateronon is an interesting client for us,” said a TekNet Marketing representative. “They’re different than many in that they’ve had a good amount of high profile media coverage that bolsters their credibility and naturally increases their organic traffic. The program we implement for them will be heavy on high quality content and relevant link building that enhances their website traffic and motivates visitors to buy Ateronon.”



TekNet will implement a multi-faceted program for the company that optimises its website through the development of compelling content, visitor surveillance and testing. And, they’ll help them harness the tremendous power of social media platforms to further market Ateronon to relevant audiences.



“Social media marketing is all the rage now and companies in lots of different verticals are clamoring to set up Facebook pages and Twitter accounts,” TekNet’s representative also commented. “That’s a great effort. But what many don’t realise or take the time to understand is that social media marketing efforts have to be targeted. Are potential buyers on Twitter? If they’re not, the energy is better spent on another platform.”



The firm will analyse the company’s target customers and develop a social media marketing strategy that drives significant sales of the supplement.



Anybody who would like to learn more about TekNet Marketing is welcome to visit their user-friendly website; there, they can read more about their services as well as get information about SEO prices and much more.



About TekNet Marketing

TekNet Marketing is full service SEO and Internet marketing agency offering search marketing, web design, and content and conversion rate optimisation services. It bases its SEO prices and measures its success for clients on real results like increased rankings and improved sales. Established in 2006, its staff includes SEO veterans, Adwords professionals, web designers and coders who work together to devise strategies for clients that positively impact their bottom line. For more information visit: http://www.teknetmarketing.co.uk