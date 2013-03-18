SEO and Reputation Management Agency Smart SEO Designs Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with "March Madness" Specials

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Smart SEO Designs, a successful online reputation management agency and SEO firm, celebrates its one-year anniversary this week. To share in the success of this important milestone, the company is offering various promotions and freebies on their services, including SEO, reputation management, social media marketing and web development, for anyone that references smart “March Madness” through the end of this month.



President of Smart SEO Designs, Alon Papilsky, expressed his satisfaction with the growth of the company: “We are excited about our one-year anniversary and look forward to helping businesses build their reputation, increase their online visibility, generate quality leads and boost revenue for years to come.”



The New York-based firm serves both entrepreneurial and Fortune 500 companies alike, delivering custom-tailored, strategic and goal-driven programs to help them establish and maintain a trustworthy online presence. The company specializes in all levels of search engine marketing, and if the initial objectives aren’t met during the first 90 days of continued service, customers receive a full refund.



At the core of the company’s success, says Papilsky, is the fact that “We make sure to review client expectations and needs prior to the start of any project. There’s always a ‘bigger’ picture, a story behind the story, that requires our full attention. Many companies experience a lack of sales due to a damaged online reputation, while others simply have no idea how to leverage the power of social media to their benefit. In either case, our job is to deliver measurable results—and we do this consistently.”



The company offers free, one-on-one consultation to all new customers.



Customers looking to take advantage of Smart SEO Designs “March Madness” can enjoy a free month of SEO services by signing up for a web development package, discounted prices on reputation management services, and other promotions on services now through the end of March, 2013.



Learn more about the smart “March Madness” specials by visiting the Smart SEO Designs company website: http://www.smartseodesigns.com.



About Smart SEO Designs

Smart SEO Designs is a New York City based firm that specializes in online reputation management, social media marketing, and SEO services.



Media Contact:

Josh Brown

E-mail: info@smartseodesigns.com

Phone Number: (646) 657-9329