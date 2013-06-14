SEO Canada Expert David Henderson Shares Importance of Optimizing Sites Following Google Guidelines

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Due to the amount of competition on the Internet, it is a challenge to become noticed on the web. As a result, today’s websites are relying on search engine optimization (SEO) tactics in order to remain engaging and achieve desirable search engine rankings.



For over 20 years, one SEO Canada specialist, David Henderson, has helped numerous businesses build and strengthen their online reputations. Henderson offers his clients search engine optimization, search marketing, social media, and sales coaching resources, and often devotes his time to educating others about the importance of proper marketing. He is most experienced in Canadian SEO.



Recently, Henderson shared some important suggestions with his clients regarding Google’s SEO guidelines. Now that Google has released the Penguin 2.0 update, Henderson is interested in helping all customers optimize their websites according to Google’s instructions.



In order for a company to remain at the top of the search engine’s results, it must abide by Google’s straightforward rules. According to Henderson, companies that follow Google’s directions will be ranked ahead of its competitors in search engine results.



Google’s standards are quite simple, but they can be tricky to follow since Google examines websites thoroughly. For example, Google expects only a certain amount of links on any given page, useful and informative content with a clear message, and correct HTML. Pages that do not respect Google’s guidelines can be purged.



The Social Media Optimization Canada guru remains committed to helping his clients achieve the best online reputation possible.



“Search Engine Optimization means building your website the right way,” said Henderson in an article available on his website. “Over time, you need to continually build relevancy and trust, which in turn shows search engines that you want to keep the fire burning.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Online Reputation Management Canada, Local Search Optimization Canada, Search Marketing Canada, and Mobile Search Canada can visit Henderson’s website for more information. Henderson welcomes all SEO related questions.



About David Henderson

David Henderson has over 20 years of experience leading and growing businesses to the highest level. During the last 15 years, Henderson has also delivered training and taught at Cambrian College and Conestoga College, and is often responsible for leading speaking engagements with various Chambers of Commerce and small business organizations. Henderson is involved with many companies in multiple sales, marketing, coaching, and sales leadership capacities. For more information, please visit http://www.davidhenderson.ca