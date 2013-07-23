SEO Canada Guru David Henderson: Emerging as the Fastest Growing SEO Company in Canada

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- David Henderson is proving to his Canadian SEO clients that a strong online presence is as crucial to business as an open sign in a front window.



Building online strategies is what David Henderson does best and SEO Canada is just one of his company’s specialties. He offers a full range of additional online consulting services like social media optimization, online reputation management, mobile search marketing, local search and search marketing. Each of these niches can help a business reach its full potential according to David Henderson. David is one of Canada’s fastest growing online business consultants because he helps clients implement each of these online niches into an overall strategy.



Many clients ask if Social Media Optimization in Canada really makes a difference. David Henderson and his company don’t just preach the advantages of social media, they use it themselves to help clients learn more about the online marketing world. They have their own strong social media presence on places like Facebook, Twitter and other well-known outlets. “Social Media in Canada, really isn’t a new concept, what’s changed is how ‘we’ as small business people ‘perform’ or do it. Social media in Canada is the interaction between consumers and businesses. What’s changed is how we interact socially with our clients, the frequency with which we can interact and the medium we use to interact,” according to their website.



Online Reputation Management in Canada is just as important as on the street reputation. David Henderson helps its clients discover what kind of impression they are making online, what people are saying about their business and how to manage that reputation. Another vital piece of an online strategy is Mobile Search Optimization in Canada. According to http://www.davidhenderson.ca/, “Internet isn’t going mobile, it’s already here.” Creating a mobile plan in conjunction with an online plan keeps businesses in Canada from falling behind in today’s marketing.



David also emphasizes the importance of keeping an eye on local online interaction. Local Search Optimization in Canada, Search Marketing in Canada consultations deal with these two important concepts that help his Canadian clients harness the marketing power of the internet in their own regions and cities.



About David Henderson

David Henderson has over 20 years’ experience leading and growing businesses to the highest level. Businesses can learn more about the companies he has worked with both online and in a business environment. For more information, visit http://davidhenderson.ca/.