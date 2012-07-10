SEO Company Announces Great Search Optimization Success

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- The economy may be sluggish, but Connor’s Pest Protection business is booming. But it hasn’t always been that way. When Connor's Pest Protection first came to RevBuilders, the company was struggling with implementing a strong SEO marketing strategy. Their main method of generating business was through yellow page advertising, direct mail, and Realtor® relationships. As this method became more expensive and less effective, Connor’s Pest Protection was searching for a better solution to generate leads and calls. Rather than sit on the sidelines, Connor’s Pest Protection turned to SEO Company RevBuilders Marketing to help grow their business.



RevBuilders’ first step was to complete extensive research on the pest control industry to determine the factors that would help Connor’s develop an effective online strategy. RevBuilders Marketing increased the traffic to Connor’s web site through Search Engine Optimization or SEO and paid search through Google Adwords. To maximize conversion of this increased traffic, RevBuilders redesigned and developed Connor’s web site for maximum conversion.



“RevBuilders Marketing has helped us generate more than 900 calls per month for Connor’s Pest Protection, just from their SEO and paid search efforts for us,” said Robin Mountjoy, Manager at Connor’s Pest Protection. “Our SEO rankings for important keywords continue to grow and improve.”



Finally RevBuilders implemented a link-building campaign including manually researching other web properties to generate one-way links. Online press releases and articles were also a part of the growing marketing strategy. Today Connor’s Pest Protection is one of the largest full-service pest control companies in the Washington, DC metro area.



“Working with Connor’s has been fantastic,” said Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders. “We love working with businesses that are ready to get to the next level with their SEO marketing. When we started with Connor’s, online leads were non-existent. Now more than 50% of the calls are generated from online marketing efforts and are seven times less costly then the old fashion offline methods. Success is sweet.”



