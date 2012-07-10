SEO Company Announces Paid Search Marketing Services for Small Businesses

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- With many companies focusing on competing for the top spots on Google’s organic search pages, it can be difficult to make the first page for highly competitive SEO keywords. This leads many companies to focus their efforts instead on paid search results, offered through vendors such as Google AdWords and others.



RevBuilders Marketing, an SEO and online marketing company located in Northern Virginia, cautions against such “either/or” thinking. “These two things, paid and organic search, are really two tactics in a bigger strategy,” claims Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. “You want to be in both places in order to maximize the effectiveness of your website.”



AdWords is charged per click in a pricing scheme known as PPC, or Pay-Per-Click. When companies bid on popular keywords, the CPC, or cost-per-click, of that keyword goes up in value. Some of the most popular keywords can cost more then $50 per click on Google AdWords, according to recent research. “That means that you can run up a big bill with Google, with not much in the way of results, if you aren’t paying attention,” says Small.



Many people criticize Google AdWords for their bidding mechanism, and some even accuse Google of bidding on certain high-exposure words in order to artificially inflate the price. “This is probably the biggest thing deterring some businesses from pursuing one or the other,” Small says. “They either spend all their money on paid search and wind up without an SEO budget, or they see the ad space as not worth the money they would pay for it. The trick is to manage your paid search so that you’re getting top dollar keywords for relatively low prices. This is, to say the least, difficult and time-consuming.”



