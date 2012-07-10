SEO Company Announces Social Media Marketing Solutions

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Recent changes to Google’s search algorithm have increasingly been trending towards more integration of social media data. SEO company RevBuilders Marketing believes that social media provides a certain insight into what people see as relevant and valuable information. With social media platform Google+, Google now provides direct preference to their social media network when a user is logged in.



In response to the increased focus on social media, RevBuilders Marketing offers social media marketing management services to their clients. “Social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and now Google+, is where most people spend a lot of time on the Internet today,” claims Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. “As a result, Google is paying attention to what people ‘Like’ and share. So businesses need to be paying attention to not only their presence through their website, but also through social media outlets.”



With many small business owners already strapped for time and resources, social media marketing techniques have been slow to take hold. Many businesses which do use social media are not fully utilizing the potential of these platforms, according to Small. “A lot of businesses run their specials on social media, but don’t really do anything to try and interact. That’s a mistake. That’s why we want to try and help businesses make their social media pages stand out.”



While RevBuilders claims to be excited to help any business with their social media presence, Small cautions against using a third party for social media postings. “A social media marketing company can give ideas, and we can do the work to make those ideas look really good. But, in the end, a customer will know if your company is outsourcing the messaging. Social media is too personal for that. Someone at your company should be speaking on your company’s page.”



