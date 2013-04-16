SEO Company Announces the Acquisition of Two New Clients

Mason, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- SEO Traffic Services, a leading provider of Internet marketing services (seo company), recently brought on two important new clients. With the addition of TinnitusTreatment.net and LogoBids, the company is anticipating a very successful year.



"Like any company, we're always looking for new clients," says one of the founders. "Each and every one is important to us, and we're especially excited to help LogoBids and TinnitusTreatment.net draw in huge amounts of traffic." SEO Traffic Services offers a complete lineup of online marketing services. All of the company's services are geared toward achieving one major goal: achieving high rankings with the major search engines.



With its unique concepts, LogoBids is poised to become a major player in the world of online graphic design. The company allows those who need fresh, new logos (logo design contest) to create online contests. A vast pool of freelance graphic design artists can then enter the content by submitting their best creations. The winner is awarded the prize money, and everyone who participates is able to add their creations to their portfolios. "It's really a win-win situation," says the founder of SEO Traffic Services. "LogoBids offers a truly innovative service, and we're confident that we'll get them the exposure they need."



SEO Traffic Services also recently brought on TinnitusTreatment.net (Tinnitus Treatment) , which is an informational site for people who suffer from tinnitus. The condition, which is characterized by ringing in the ears, is very troublesome and upsetting for those who suffer from it. "Until we brought on TinnitusTreatment.net as a client, I had no idea how serious this issue was," said an employee. "The site is full of useful information, and it is an invaluable resource for anyone who suffers from tinnitus. Our team is hard at work securing a high Google ranking for the site as we speak."



For the team at SEO Traffic Services, the addition of these two new clients is just the latest in a long string of successes. The company plans to bring on many new clients throughout the year, and it will continue to step up its own marketing efforts as well. "As an Internet marketing company, we'd better have a strong online presence," said the founder. "Our top priority, though, is providing affordable, effective, innovative services to our clients. We're always looking to drum up new business, but we take care of our existing clients first and foremost. We have some exciting things lined up for 2013, so stay tuned."



