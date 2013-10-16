SEO Company Auckland Adds New Service Options for Its Customers

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- According to a recent study, more than 90 percent of consumers log onto the Internet to either research a company or search for deals before they ever make a purchase, and thanks to new services offered by eMagic, businesses across the globe will now be able to maximize their online marketing efforts.



“We’re now offering one off services,” said Cameron Whitaker, director of eMagic, an SEO Auckland company that specializes in helping business of all shapes, sizes and locations to stand out over their competition, regardless of the niche market they’re in.



“Before we only offered monthly packages that included multiple services. The one off services available include an SEO audit and Review, Google places optimization, press releases, and consulting.”



Whitaker explained that the addition of its one off services are ideal for businesses who don’t need a comprehensive monthly strategy, or for businesses that are happy with the majority of their search engine optimization or Google AdWords management, but want some help with one or two areas.



“It’s also ideal for small local businesses that still want great results but have a limited budget or simply don’t need a full program,” Whitaker pointed out.



The company director noted that customers will now have the opportunity to choose to pay for an individual service (one off payment) rather than only having the option to sign up for the company’s existing monthly packages.



The SEO Audit and Review, according to Whitaker, consists of detailed analysis that shows businesses how well their website is currently optimized for the search engines.



The audit, he said, reveals any problems that are impacting the particular businesses search engine rankings and includes comprehensive recommendations and fixes to ensure that their website is properly optimized to deliver results.



When it comes to their press release and distribution service, Whitaker stressed that eMagic has a team of professional writers who will craft news worthy press releases that will improve both brand visibility and search engine rankings.



He added that their Local SEO service will put customers’ local business on the map.



“We optimise your Google Places (Google+ Local) listing, which is Google’s business directory,” said Whitaker. “These are the maps listings that appear within the search results when location searches are used.”



As far as the online marketing consulting, Whitaker said eMagic will help put together a comprehensive online marketing plan that meets its customers’ business goals.



“We’ll do this by getting to know you and your business inside-out,” Whitaker said, before adding, “Many SEO consultants out there skip this vital part which leads to poor results.”



As to why anyone should try eMagic’s new one off services, Whitaker said, “eMagic understand every business is unique and each has their individual strengths and challenges. Through strategic planning and proper research we are able to create a results driven plan that works for your business. We only focus on the Internet marketing channels that will work for you and leave out anything that will waste your time and money.”



For more information, please visit: http://www.emagic.co.nz/



About eMagic

eMagic is an all-in-one online marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand who help businesses of all shapes and sizes succeed online by skyrocketing their web visibility to attract more customers.



eMagic specializes in helping both local and multi-national companies and organizations. It offers a variety of packages and a service that suits both a small businesses on a tight budget and large companies who want to promote and increase their brand visibility online.