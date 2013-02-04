SEO Company Boca Raton Seomavericks.Com Offers Full Line of Digital Marketing Services

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Seomavericks has cultivated quite a community following in Boca Raton as a leader in Marketing and a pioneer of digital services in South Florida. Recently, in an effort to educate Boca Raton’s young entrepreneurs, Mark Battalini took to Florida Atlantic University to help these students establish their businesses online. What’s known to most as the Boca Raton Chamber YEA! Program, it establishes a ground base for aspiring entrepreneurs to find their paths through education classes assisted by local business owners.



“With the university being in Boca Raton, we were thrilled to be a part of their efforts to help young men and women in the next stage of becoming active business people in the community. Since my business is in Boca Raton, it’s important to know that these types of aspirations are possible,” said Mark Battalini of Seomavericks.com.



SEO is an acronym for Search Engine Optimization, a crucial cog in the fundamental search engines Google, Yahoo & Bing . SEO, when completed by experienced Specialists like Mark Battalini, it helps businesses reach the top of the search engines for optimal visibility by optimizing website page content, performing off-site SEO, content distribution and creating content that’s viral and newsworthy.



“Being on the first page of Google is like having prime real estate in a perfect location. Everyone wants to live there, but most don’t know the path. We basically have the roadmap the Digital marketing execution.” exclaimed, Mark Battalini.



“Search engine companies such as Google are always updating and revising their search algorithms. When they do, rankings change, and sometimes change drastically. We at Seomavericks strive to keep your business on the first page, where 90 percent of all who use search engines look and stay. Bottom line “If it can happen online, we can help you,” said Battalini.



With the huge number of services and goods provided in Boca Raton, competing to stay on top is difficult, but not impossible.



“We want to help you and your businesses in Boca Raton. I live and work here like you do, so it is important to help our local economy excel,” Battalini continued.



Seomavericks will perform a completely thorough inspection of your online presence, which includes services like making sure your optimized for the right keywords, your meta information is congruent with the theme of your website, your keyword density is perfected, your using alt text within your images, your H1 – H6 tags are being utilized properly, the strength of your competition and where opportunities are to out rank them, are you capitalizing and improving your overall search engine rankings by utilizing Social Media platforms and a whole host of professional SEO services prevalent in today’s digital age.



“This is a completely complimentary thorough diagnostics of every detail regarding your web presence and where you excel or possibly fall off. We want you to succeed. If it weren’t for our local clients we wouldn’t be where we are today, so giving back just seems like the right thing to do. We look forward to hearing from you,” said Battalini.



For more information about Seomavericks, the preferred SEO Company Boca Raton, visit their website at http://seomavericks.com



Company Name: Seomavericks

Contact: Mark Battalini

Phone: 1-888-814-5557

Email: admin@seomavericks.com

Website: Seomavericks.com