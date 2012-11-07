SEO Company on the Way to the Web is Now Offering a Generous Referral Fee of AUD$5000.00

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- On the Way to the Web, an SEO company that is based in Sydney, Australia, is currently featuring an extremely high referral fee to anyone who refers the company to a new client who then goes on to sign up for monthly search engine optimisation services.



Aaron Agius, a search marketing expert and one of the owners of On the Way to the Web, said that the new clients must agree to a contract with a minimum spend of at least AUD$5000.00 per month.



“At the end of the third month, the person who referred us to the new client gets the cash. It’s as easy as that,” he said.



Agius, co-owner Gian Clancey and the rest of the staff at On the Way to the Web all strive to offer the best SEO-related services that can help drive targeted leads to their clients’ websites, as well as increase their business-related inquires. The staff have their finger on the pulse when it comes to the many changes that take place in the industry, and regularly consult with business owners around the best ways to dramatically improve their search engine rankings and new business leads online.



Over time, On the Way to the Web has accumulated an impressive resume of businesses it has helped online. These include Target, Tabcorp, IBM, Volkswagen and Hyundai, as well as many others.



As an article on its website explains, a businesses ideal customer is the one who is already searching for what the particular business offers. With this in mind, On the Way to the Web uses online marketing tactics like SEO as well as other services that will help ensure that their clients’ businesses are found during web searches.



“Our SEO technicians employ a series of on-page methods and off-page strategies to target-customise your site’s content, build its online reputation, earn search engine endorsements on its behalf, and maximise your organic ranking,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that the staff uses a wide variety of advanced techniques to ensure their clients’ sites feature the best links possible. These include discovery and negotiation, consolidation and non-anchored references, high value donations and relevant memberships, link bait and viral marketing.



About On the Way to the Web

On the Way to the Web is an Australian-based company that is owned by Gian Clancey and Aaron Agius. The company’s operations team currently consists of over 12 search marketing experts. Agius is the lead search marketing expert within the company and drives all of its SEO initiatives. On the Way to the Web first started in affiliate marketing and CPA marketing and progressed over time to offer search marketing services for medium to enterprise-sized clients throughout Australia, as well as parts of Asia and the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.onthewaytotheweb.com.au