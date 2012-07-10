SEO Company, RevBuilders Marketing Signs Rising Sales Trainer for Web Design and Development

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- While 72% of Americans still believe the economic downturn has farther to play out before reaching bottom, local SEO Company RevBuilders Marketing continues to grow (Citibank, Hart Research Associates). The company has recently added a sales coach and speaker to their clientele. Mike Schmidtmann, a sales manager and sales trainer with over twenty years of experience, signed up for the RevBuilders Marketing’s web design services.



RevBuilders Marketing’s web design services are focused on creating search-engine-friendly websites. This means not only creating an attractive page with well-written content, but also creating content which includes keywords relevant to the purpose of the site. By using the sorts of words and phrases people search for, a website can climb in search rankings, thus gaining more internet exposure.



Mr. Schmidtmann has been a member of 4Profit, an education group focused on the IT sales industry, and is looking to extend his message beyond what has been possible in the past. His seminars and workshops are focused specifically on training sales managers.



“There’s a void in the marketplace,” Mr. Schmidtmann says. “There are certifications for web programmers, PC technicians, and mechanics; if it’s a trade, there’s a certification for it. But what about sales managers? Who is training them? What the market needs is someone who can build breakthrough sales teams and sales managers. This is particularly true of the field of information technology: Sales tends to be an afterthought in that industry.”



Mr. Schmidtmann is excited to move forward with RevBuilders’ web design. “A web presence is how businesses get found these days,” he says. “No website means you’re missing out on potential customers, and a bad website will probably drive those potential customers away. I know I can count on RevBuilders to develop a high caliber website which will enable better communication with my biggest clients.”



“We’re fired up to be working to help Mike grow his business,” Scot Small, CEO and President of RevBuilders Marketing, says. “There has been a huge shift in the online market. At least 82% of Americans can be found online now. If you’re looking for customers, you can’t ignore the presence that internet marketing can give you.”



If you are interested in learning more about online marketing or about how SEO works, visit http://www.RevBuilders.com, or contact Mr. Small at 703-229-0825.



About Mike Schmidtmann

Mike Schmidtmann has been involved with IT sales management and sales training for over 20 years. Mike works with solution providers all over the country on sales and management practices to improve margins and profitability. Mike spent ten years at Inacom, including three as National Director of Sales. In 1998, Mike founded and led the Mid-Atlantic Sales Region for Strategic Products and Services. SPS was ranked the #1 Telephone Reseller in the Washington, D.C. Metro area by the Washington Business Journal in 2005, 2006 and 2007.



About RevBuilders Marketing

RevBuilders Marketing is a full-service online marketing agency, offering a complete range of integrated online marketing services: SEO or Search Engine Optimization, Paid Search Management, Social Marketing, Email Marketing, and Content Writing. In addition, through effective Web Design and conversion optimization, RevBuilders converts the increased SEO traffic into leads and sales for their clients. RevBuilders Marketing is located in Gainesville, Virginia, serving a client-base across the country. Visit RevBuilders.com for more information.