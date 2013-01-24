SEO Conference 2013 Will Take Place on March 22, 2013 in Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- On March 22, over 400 people are expected to arrive at the Inter Expo Center Sofia in Bulgaria for the SEO Conference 2013. As noted on the SEO Conference Bulgaria – official site, the event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., is the country’s main conference that focuses on search engine optimization and marketing. It is also an outstanding meeting place for customers, optimizers and representatives of search engines to gather together and learn about these very important topics.



The information that will be covered during SEO Conference 2013 is directed at programmers, copywriters, web designers, managers, and marketing and public relations experts who all work for companies that are trying to improve their presence and increase their visibility on the Internet. As an article on the SEO Conference 2013 – English version of the website explained, a total of 18 one-hour lectures as well as a round-table discussion are scheduled during the event.



For example, Maria Moeva, who has worked for Google since 2008, will present a lecture at SEO Conference 2013. As part of the Search Quality teams and Webmaster Trends Analysts, Moeva works directly with the teams’ Webmaster Tools, Sitemaps and Search Quality, as well as webmasters and site owners, mainly in the Russian forum for webmasters.



Other lecturers who will speak at the SEM conference include SEOM’s owner Ognian Mladenov, Banco Stoyanov, Dimitar Dimitrov, and Lily Grozeva. The speakers are all widely considered to be among the best experts in their field, and include representatives of Google, SEO experts, Internet marketing professionals, and professionals in contextual advertising.



SEO Conference 2013, which is organized by SEOM, Cloxy and searchengines.bg, is sponsored by SuperHosting.bg. For clients like business owners and Internet project managers who are looking for SEO and SEM services, to representatives of search engines like developers and quality of search professionals, the day-long event will truly offer something for everyone.



“The program of SEO Conference 2013 is designed so as to provide the participants with the opportunities not only to learn about the actual trends in SEO and SEM, but also to find thorough answers to the questions they are interested in,” an article on the event’s website noted, adding that organizers have purposely chosen applied topics in order to make this conference extremely useful in terms of SEO practical experience.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about SEO Conference 2013 is welcome to visit the official website; there, they can read in-depth information about the event, the topics that will be covered and the speakers, as well as get directions to the Inter Expo Center.



About SEO Conference 2013 and SEOM

SEOM was established in 1999 and is among the most preferable Internet marketing companies in Bulgaria. The company offers professional SEO courses, educations and consultations, organizes SEO conferences and seminars. The owner of SEOM, Mr. Ognian Mladenov, is a leading lecturer of all significant IT events in Bulgaria. For more information, please visit http://seoconference.net