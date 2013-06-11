SEO Consultant Jason Kelley Continues to Keep Surrey Businesses Updated on Online Marketing

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Search engine optimisation is a complex and competitive industry. SEO is complex because nobody outside of Google can definitively state how Google determines its search engine rankings, and it’s competitive because there are thousands of SEO companies vying for the attention of businesses all over the world.



At JasonKelley.co.uk, visitors will learn about a Surrey SEO consultant with a more local approach. Jason Kelley is a Surrey-based SEO professional who has helped local companies promote themselves online. At JasonKelley.co.uk, visitors can view case studies from past clients and learn about the specific SEO solutions that Jason Kelley uses to enhance any company’s online presence.



Jason Kelley is based in Leatherhead and provides in-house online marketing consultancy services to businesses throughout the area. However, in addition to taking clients in Surrey, Kelley is also happy to accept clients from throughout the UK and even the world.



The JasonKelley.co.uk website is an ideal source of information for businesses seeking to enhance their online presence. The website explains the SEO solutions Surrey businesses are using to adapt to today’s challenging online marketplace as well as the best way to recover lost search engine rankings or sell any types of products online.



As Jason Kelley explains, the website is also frequently updated with the latest information from the SEO industry:



“SEO is perhaps the fastest-changing industry on the planet. One simple update from Google can cause SEO professionals to change their entire approach. For that reason, it’s important to stay updated on the latest industry news. At the JasonKelley.co.uk website, visitors will find a regularly-update blog that explains the latest news from the SEO world. But more importantly, I show visitors how they can use that news to their advantage.”



Giving out specific SEO prices is difficult, which is why many SEO company websites refuse to list pricing information for their SEO services. Fortunately for businesses who are comparing quotes from multiple companies, Jason Kelley is honest about his SEO pricing and explains the average amount businesses should expect to spend on a good SEO campaign:



“Large size website pricing starts at approximately £750 per month, although businesses with small and medium-sized websites can find plans starting anywhere from £250 to £500 per month. My SEO services are catered to the individual needs of a business, which means pricing can vary widely. However, the prices listed on the site are the general budget with which businesses should prepare to work.”



Those interested in learning more about Jason Kelley can visit JasonKelley.co.uk for more information. The website also features contact information, pricing, and case studies from previous clients.



About JasonKelley.co.uk

