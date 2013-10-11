SEO Contest: Ask a Question and Win Surprising Gifts

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Have you been tearing your hair out trying to get answers for your SEO questions? Submitinme offers to answer all your queries and even gives away gifts for coming up with interesting questions! This contest is open until the end of October. The winning question will be selected by the Submitinme Team for a grand gift to be announced on the 31st of October.



"We're now judging you by the questions that you ask! Visit our Facebook contest page to ask anything related to social media and SEO. Our experts will not only answer your queries, but also select you for an exciting prize scheduled to be given by the end of this month. We also invite fellow search engine marketing specialists and social media experts to come forward and answer the questions posted by our users," says a spokesperson for the SEO Company. As for the in-house panel of experts, your questions will be answered by people who have many years of search engine and social media marketing experience and are recognized specialists within the SEO/SMM market.



"It's been only a few days since we rolled out the contest, but the response has been awesome. Our experts have been constantly answering questions on a wide range of topics asked by an eclectic mix of people including web owners, digital marketing amateurs and pros," adds the spokesperson. Details about the contest are available on our Facebook page.



About Submitinme

Submitinme is an ISO 9001 certified company with more than a decade of experience in SEO. From their humble beginning in 2002 with just a few clients to today where they serve thousands of clients and have successfully handled almost half-a-lakh projects, they truly come a long way.



For more details, visit, http://www.submitinme.com/contest.aspx