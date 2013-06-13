Is SEO Dead GoogleNewsSubmit Believes So

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Major online press release and news distribution company GoogleNewsSubmit.com today announced their conclusion that based on the latest salvo on algorithm changes by Google, true SEO as the business world knows it is officially dead. A few weeks back, Google's Matt Cutts and Google announced the releasing of Google Penguin 2.0.



With yet another round of search engine changes from Google, webmasters and small businesses are once again scratching their heads and trying to figure out what the most recent changes were and how they impacted their online businesses. Rebekah Hudson, owner of GoogleNewsSubmit states, "Many webmasters are resorting to blackhat techniques that are backfiring miserably. Google has shown over and over again they will quickly adapt and penalize a site for attempting these techniques. In our opinion, traditional SEO is dead. Once you figure out Google and think you mastered SEO, they change the algorithm and your site will take a massive hit in the rankings."



With the latest round of changes to the Google search results, GoogleNewsSubmit.com feels continuing the pattern of trying to figure out SEO etc is a failing method. With every change, systems that formally worked will sooner or later cause harm to a website, many times irreversible.



GoogleNewsSubmit.com believes one of the only safe techniques to drive quality content along with traffic and backlinks with authority is via the use of Press Releases that reach Google News, along with social signals, or the ability to allow the public to spread your news. Based on all of the Google search changes, one fact has been constant, Press releases have been a sacred cow and not viewed as harmful to a site. GoogleNewsSubmit.com believes due to the necessity of companies to announce products and services via a news release, including Google themselves, press releases will remain a constant SEO technique to will prevail.



