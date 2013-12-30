SEO Expert Andrew Wroblewski Hits Amazon Best-Seller List with Reputation Marketing Book

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Accomplished SEO expert, speaker and author Andrew Wroblewski recently reached "Best Selling Author" status with his new book for the Amazon Kindle platform titled: "Reputation Monitoring, Reputation Marketing and Reputation Management: How To Use Your Reputation To Dominate Your Market" within the first week of it's release to the public.



Reviewers of advance copies of the book have written: "this book could easily serve as a handbook for anyone looking for quality information regarding reputation marketing" and "Whether you want to establish your brand or counter a smear campaign that's affecting your bottom line, this is definitely THE book for you to buy. It covers everything from why you need a positive online reputation to how to repair a damaged reputation".



The book reached best selling status in the "Public Relations" category on Amazon initially and is still climbing. The book may be previewed here: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HF81TVE



About Andrew Wroblewski

Andrew Wroblewski is a website and search engine marketing consultant and one of the leading authorities on these subjects with more than 20+ years of experience. During this time he has racked up over 50,000 Page One rankings for his website clients around the world.



As an internationally recognized speaker and communicator, he has spoken to well over 100,000 people on the subjects of marketing and search engine optimization, doing so with a charismatic, informative, but entertaining style that is unparalleled in the industry and a breath of fresh air for the CEOs, business executives, medical professionals, public relations representatives, webmasters, small business owners and entrepreneurs that have met, heard and learned from him.



Learn more at: http://yourprofitweb.com