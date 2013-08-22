SEO Finland- Finnish Business Exposure in North America & Europe

Aland, Finland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Maria Johnsen is pleased to extend her popular multilingual SEO service to specifically cater to Finnish Businesses looking to extend their reach into North America and Europe. Today Maria Johnsen announced search engine optimization (SEO) and social media consulting services to online businesses from Finland.



For any Finnish businesses with an online presence it can be difficult to break the barriers of entry into the United States and many European countries, but with the help of Maria’s successful multilingual SEO services, these barriers will be knocked down and inroads to these localities can become very profitable ventures. Maria Johnsen has steadily increased the demand for her services over the past few years due to her strong track record of delivering new ways to help businesses strive for the results they dream of.



Maria offers professional social media management in English, French, Russian, German, Chinese, Norwegian, Swedish, Danish and Finnish ( Suomi) for businesses in various niches such as: Real Estate, travel, health, rental cars, clothing, news, media, tech related products and services. Maria and her team already manage large-scale projects in Scandinavia, Germany, France and North America.



“I have extensive experience in multilingual SEO services and I am very pleased to now be offering these services to Finnish customers. We specialise in SEO link building, brand recognition and management of multilingual SEO campaigns. We help businesses around the world to succeed in their businesses, whilst helping to control costs.” Says Maria Johnsen.



If you are a small or medium sized business owner from Finland and are interested in learning more about how Maria Johnsen’s SEO marketing management can help your business, contact her today for your business needs. For further information visit: http://www.maria-johnsen.com/Contact/



MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:



Contact: Maria Johnsen

Website: http://www.maria-johnsen.com/Contact/