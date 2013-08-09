AWOA Provides Specialized International SEO and Social Media Internet Marketing Services

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- AWOA, a leading SEO company in Fort Lauderdale specializing in advertising and Internet services, is pleased to announce that it provides international SEO and social media Internet marketing services to a global market. The company proudly offers its unique suite of marketing solutions to a broad base of customers around the world.



It’s harder than it sounds to be a global company, even with the Internet available to businesses and customers today. For one thing, search engines prefer to focus results by geography, and Internet users often enter search parameters that limit their exposure to global businesses. That’s where international Internet marketing is key, as it allows companies to break through and reach their target audience more effectively online. AWOA helps businesses through everything from social media marketing on international sites to local search engine optimization.



In addition to its highly valued international SEO and marketing services, AWOA provides its clients with a host of other valuable services, including web design, branding, advertising, and much more. According to a spokesperson for the successful SEO Fort Lauderdale agency, “Our incredible selection of marketing, branding, and advertising resources make it possible for our clients to attain the high growth they’ve been looking for in their companies.” As the award-winning leader in website design in Fort Lauderdale, AWOA marries award winning customer service with best-in-class results, making it a solid choice for companies looking for growth on the international stage.



About AWOA

For more than 25 years, A Work of Art, Inc. has done its best to provide its clients with the very highest quality branding, design, marketing, advertising, and web design in Fort Lauderdale and the nearby community. AWOA proudly maintains its position at the forefront of market trends, enabling it to offer novel and effective strategies to its clients and their business and organizations. With great success among large healthcare clients and businesses of all sizes, AWOA is a great choice for social media and Internet marketing solutions. For more detail please visit, http://www.awoa.com/.