Seo-Friendly Blogs Help Companies Reach Masses

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Most people are familiar with the concept of search engine optimization (SEO), but few know how to harness the power of SEO for branding purposes. A new blog post by digital marketing and SEO consultant Mandy McEwen, founder of Mod Girl Marketing, explains eight useful tips for how businesses can tweak their website’s SEO to take branding to a new level.



“8 SEO Tips to Take Blogging to the Next Level" by McEwen outlines several strategies for effectively optimizing a website for search engines as the rules of SEO constantly shift. From writing witty headlines geared toward real people (as opposed to keyword-oriented headlines for web crawlers) to building links by engaging the community (rather than creating “link farms”) and selecting stronger keywords, there are several things businesses can do to improve their SEO.



“It’s one thing to simply say ‘write good content’ and quite another to actually implement that advice,” McEwen said. “Our new blog post on how to use SEO will help businesses improve their reach through search engine optimization. They can choose to use the strategies outlined in the post on their own our contact us about hiring one of our experienced SEO copywriters to get the job done.”



Read the post “8 SEO Tips to Take Blogging to the Next Level" at http://www.8waysin8days.com/8-seo-tips-take-blogging-next-level/.



“8 Ways in 8 Days” is a short ebook written by McEwen that includes insider marketing and digital branding tips drawn from McEwen's extensive online marketing experience. Guests can subscribe to the "8 Ways in 8 Days" e-newsletter at http://www.8waysin8days.com to learn how to start generating increased website traffic in just 8 days.



About Mod Girl Marketing

Mod Girl Marketing is a full-service, boutique online marketing firm that provides effective social media management, digital branding, marketing and design services to a variety of businesses. From coast to coast, Mod Girl Marketing has helped numerous businesses transform their digital presence from bland to brilliant. Contact Mod Girl Marketing at 800.388.7732 or by email at info@modgirlmarketing.com. Follow Mod Girl Marketing on Twitter for a fresh flow of Internet marketing ideas.