SEO Marketing Firm iSEOMarketing says Business Websites Must Increase Rankings To Make more Sales and Revenue

The old adage of plan your work and work your plan has never been more true than in the field of SEO marketing. What the adage doesn’t say is that each business must have a customized plan to reach its goals. For Los Angeles SEO marketing firm iSEOMarketing, a Website’s higher search engine ranking must bring increased business leads to be truly useful. “Blending proven SEO techniques with a customized approach to a business and its niche helps us turn higher ranking into client sales leads,” said iSEOMarketing owner Ibrahim Hayek.



According to Hayek, successful SEO starts with intensive research and knowledge about the business’s market and competition. That is why the company emphasizes business niche-specific keyword lists that are proven to bring in traffic and ultimately sales. This requires a two-pronged approach of business niche research and constant adaptation to the changing search algorithms used by the top search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Bing. “Although SEO is not as complicated as many people think, it may take six months to secure the desired results,” said Hayek. “Once the ranking is achieved, it must be maintained with an ongoing monthly plan.”



The process starts with revenue-increasing keyword analysis followed by Website coding analysis to make the Website more search-engine friendly. The company simultaneously adds the Google analytics code into each page so clients can follow traffic progress. They then employ backlinking to optimize the Website’s search engine profile and increase the ranking position.



Clients can choose from plans that emphasize anywhere from five to 100 maintained keywords for the six-month rank-building stage with each client receiving monthly ranking reports. Once optimal ranking and increased traffic is achieved, the company offers a number of monthly maintenance plans that optimize the ranking over the long term with anywhere from 10 to 700 of the top keywords in the client’s niche. “Our guarantee is that if we don't increase traffic by 50 percent within six months we refund 100 percent of your fee,” said Hayek.



iSEOMarketing.com specializes in SEO marketing that raises Website ranking, traffic and sales. The West Hollywood firm utilizes only White Hat methods and offers a variety of customized SEO establishment and maintenance plans for businesses of all sizes. The family owned business guarantees a 50 percent traffic increase within six months or a 100 percent refund.